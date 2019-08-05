The Michigan Wolverines will look different under new head basketball coach Juwan Howard, who has chose a different recruiting approach than former head coach John Beilein. Howard has extended a number of offers to elite prospects and has Michigan in the top five for at least a few. RELATED LINKS Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Scouting The Elite Camp's Best Here's the latest ...

Michigan Wolverines basketball target Lance Ware is one of the more underrated players in the 2020 class. (NJHoops.com)

NEW OFFERS

The five-star standout is blogging for USA TODAY and had this to say recently: "I cut my list to Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Memphis and Michigan. I recently got the offer from Michigan and that was exciting. Coach Juwan (Howard) came to all my games and gave me the offer. I have a visit set up for this fall for Kansas, and I’m working on setting up a visit to Kentucky." From Rivals.com: "Not only is Todd down to five schools, he's also going to be attending a new school for his senior year after announcing that he'll play his senior season at Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God -- the alma mater of former Rivals.com No. 1 ranked John Wall. The next step will be locking in dates for visits ... Todd has been planning to visit UK and KU for a while now [and that] could indicate that the Wildcats and Jayhawks enjoy a slight lead on the rest of the pack. "However, it's notable that Juwan Howard helped Michigan get into a final group despite not being on Todd's initial list of 10 finalists. He's been to North Carolina plenty and Penny Hardaway had 2019's top recruiting class at Memphis in 2019. What I'm getting at here is that I just don't see any favorite at this point, and I've not really heard much to lead me believe that one school or another has any tangible lead as Todd's recruitment starts the home stretch." Strong opinion here -- Michigan would be the long shot here, and getting him on campus would be the first step.

Blessed to receive a offer from Coach Juwan Howard and The University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/55Od7a3bpL — Jaemyn Brakefield (@Jaemyn1) August 1, 2019

The Huntington Prep star recently picked up his offer and is being recruited by 2020 signee Zeb Jackson to join him at Michigan. He's taken one visit and has schedule Louisville, which has been recruiting him harder than anyone (his words), this fall. "Ole Miss, home school ... that was my first and only official (last September)," he said. "There are a lot of schools on me. Michigan is starting to come in, Kansas is still on me pretty hard. They talk to me a lot." He plans to do more research and narrow his list, but isn't in a rush. He's talking about waiting until April to sign, which could bode well for the Wolverines. Many expect him to play in the south.



MICHIGAN MAKES FINAL FIVE FOR TWO OTHER ELITE PROSPECTS In addition to Todd, U-M has made the top five for a few other prospects.

Coleman released his final five of Duke, Virginia Tech, Michigan, N.C. State and Ohio State recently and has visits set to Duke, VT and OSU the first three weekends in September. “I like what Coach Howard is starting and how quickly they could be back on top. He is a guy that knows basketball inside and out," he said. From Rivals: "A 6-7 power forward that is valued for his production and blue-collared demeanor, Coleman is one of the best rebounders in America. A steady competitor that is at his best from 15-feet and in, he has begun to broaden his skillset in recent months and, by the time his college clock begins, possess a workable jumper to the perimeter with fastbreak initiating capabilities. "Coleman sits as the 47th best prospect within the 2020 class. He has scheduled official visits to Duke (August 31), Ohio State (September 7), and Virginia Tech (September 14) thus far. Visits remain in the planning stages for Michigan and NC State with a likely signing to be made in November"



Top-50 forward Henry Coleman just cut his school list to a final five, schedules three official visits, he tells @Rivals https://t.co/QmP8aL4f4A pic.twitter.com/88HSq1DGpf — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 4, 2019