Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard continues to offer players in the 2021 class and beyond. Here's the latest ... U-M landed a big pledge when Isaiah Barnes, a four-star prospect out of Chicago, committed last week.

“This is a guy we first saw last summer and really wanted to like," Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said. "He was big and long, a very athlete and had ball skills, but he just didn’t shoot the ball well.” That changed this year. Barnes averaged 18.5 points per game at Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest (he transferred to Simeon after the season) and made 65 triples. Bossi saw a different player, much improved from the kid he witnessed last season. “He’s stronger, tightened up his handle and shot the ball much better, played all over the floor,” Bossi said. “His rise (to No. 112 nationally from outside the top 150), though, came from evaluating high school games against regular kids, not the best players in the country. That’s a big difference.”

U-M is also watching Rivals.com four-star prospect Kaleb Washington, and though an offer hasn't been extended, one could be on the way.

Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Xavier are all involved, while others are starting to show interest. From Rivals.com's Dan McDonald: "Kaleb Washington has been on a steady upward trend for almost a year now. The long, lanky 6-foot-7 wing with one of the smoothest jumpers in the 2021 class began his ascent last July playing for Game Elite when he earned several offers and new schools have continued to come into the picture ever since. Washington’s recruitment could end up going along with the trend in the 2021 class of more prospects staying closer to home than most years, he added. "Georgia and Georgia Tech appear to be the two schools recruiting him the hardest right now and both schools have his full attention," he said. "He’s been on campus at each school multiple times and become very familiar with everyone at each program. Washington doesn’t sound like he’s close to making a decision, but one could come later in the summer or any point before his senior season starts." THE OFFERED The latest on Michigan's 2021 offerees and where things stand:

Tschetter averaged an eye-opening 34.5 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game and was set to travel with the Minnesota Heat travel program and coach Willie Vang this year. “Will is the definition of a stretch forward. He shot 45-percent from 3 this year but can also put it on the floor,” Vang said. “He has really improved his athleticism in the past year. Will has a 3.99 GPA and will be a great asset in the right college system for him.” Tschetter had a great conversation with Howard and told us weeks ago he would definitely visit Michigan when he could. “I think Coach Howard is an amazing coach, a good guy. He’s super fun to talk to,” he said, noting he never grew up a fan of one program. “I like college basketball in general. Michigan has a pretty good rep when it comes to being a well-respected program. “I feel like it’s kind of the big thing with Minnesota kids where everyone obviously wants them to stay at the hometown school, but I’m open to leaving the state, for sure. I really like Michigan’s coaching staff. It’s a bunch of great basketball minds and good people. I like everything they have to offer. They have great academics, great facilities, good academic support. Just kind of the whole thing is pretty attractive when you look at it.” Rivals.com's Corey Evans reports Tschetter has already taken unofficial visits to Minnesota and Northern Iowa, and has spent a junior year official visit to North Dakota State. Prior to the pandemic, Tschetter had plans on taking official visits to Colorado State and Northern Iowa ... it appears that his recruitment is about to blow up. Minnesota and Nebraska recently offered, along with Arkansas, as did Cincinnati. The Bearcats could be a program to watch closely. Tschetter has good friends who will be freshmen there. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling slightly. Getting him on campus will be key.



Rivals.com's Eric Bossi called Brizzi one of the players who could have shined in the live April evaluation period. He’s got legitimate range to 30 feet and averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. Evans called him the one guy he wished he'd been able to see this summer" "Angelo Brizzi has been a heavily dissected and offered prospect this spring. Prior to the quarantine, his recruitment was littered with Atlantic 10, Ivy and Patriot League programs. Now, it is a national, high-major affair that includes Arizona, Georgetown, Michigan, Northwestern, Villanova and Virginia Tech on his offer list. Brizzi seems open to all newcomers. He is someone that might be better at some respective systems compared to others but is a good-sized guard that can play on and off the ball, brings toughness to the backcourt and can make shots which is why his recruitment has soared in recent months." He also proved he was more than just a shooter, a self-described “scoring point guard who can shoot it off the dribble and off the catch from deep.” Michigan followed Villanova, LSU, Georgetown and Virginia Tech, among others, with an offer, and Kentucky and Northwestern followed. “Teams like my shooting, but also when things break down, I’m a pretty good playmaker, good looking for my teammates,” Brizzi said. “One of the things coaches say they love is I’m a gritty point guard … will dive on the floor, things like that.” He patterns his game after former Ohio State guard Aaron Craft, in fact, and still likes the OSU program. “I know [Michigan fans] don’t want to hear that,” he said with a laugh. But the Buckeyes aren’t in the mix, while U-M is. His father reached out and formed a relationship with Michigan assistant Phil Martelli when Martelli was still at St. Joseph, and it’s grown since. “When he went to Michigan, he contacted me directly. We’ve been in touch since then,” Brizzi said. “I’ve always been talking to him, and I spoke with Coach Howard probably two or three weeks ago [in late April] for the first time on a Zoom call.” That’s when he picked up his offer. “Hopefully we can start taking visits again sometime soon,” Brizzi said. “Michigan will definitely be on the list.” CONFIDENCE LEVEL: No change. The list of suitors is growing, but U-M should have a shot ... and again, they need to get him on campus.



The five-star wing and former Michigan basketball summer camper (2018) has gone national. Evans calls him “arguably one of the most versatile prospects in his graduating 2021 class” and says, “thanks to his size, skillset and intangibles, he is a coveted recruit for the very best.” Ingram recently narrowed his list to Michigan, Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, North Carolina, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M, noting, “each of them has something different that makes them special from the rest.” He’s already visited Purdue, Stanford, Arkansas and UNC, and he said May 20 he hoped to visit Michigan again and Louisville before committing this fall. “That would be ideal, but with Coronavirus I just don’t know when everything will be safe again,” he admitted. Evans describes Ingram as best used on the ball as a giant playmaker. “He has no issues creating his own offense in the half-court, and also for others,” he said. “He is as good of a scorer out of the low-post that he is from behind the arc and is lauded for his winning intangibles.” He’s also an elite student, one of the reasons Purdue and Stanford are thought to be his leaders. Michigan is an elite institution as well, of course, so Howard could have a shot. “My relationship with Coach Howard is still in the beginning stages, but we click, and our first conversation didn’t even have anything to do with basketball,” Ingram said. “I talk to him often and love the rest of the coaching staff.” Ingram has gone silent by design in the last few weeks. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling. Some believe Stanford has a very big lead — his family is huge on education and the Cardinal coaches have been on him a long time.

Allen holds offers from Florida, Miami, N.C. State, Villanova, Virginia and others after averaging 11.1 points per game last season for Maret School. He plays in the same AAU program as U-M 2020 signees and incoming freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams and can play multiple positions, which fits into the mold of player U-M head coach Juwan Howard has been looking for on the recruiting trail and in the transfer market this offseason. The Wolverines appear to be surging here and should have a great shot. U-M will likely receive a visit from Allen once he's allowed on campus. "I was really excited when they offered me," Allen said. "I had been talking to them for a while prior to the offer. I would love to go on an official there once everything is open. "It would definitely be cool to play with Hunter and Terrance because of the relationship I've built with them through playing with Takeover ... [and[ Coach Howard is great. He's always checking in on my mom and me and really is high on me. He wants to develop me so I can succeed at the college and pro level." CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Rising. Ties to Dickinson and Williams help a lot.



Weston also holds offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and others. He averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game last season in the Chicago Public League, earning second-team IHSA Class 3A All-State honors. Last summer, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Mac Irvin Fire (same squad as 2020 signee Jace Howard) on the AAU circuit. He can play multiple positions on the floor. "It doesn't matter where you put me, I'm sill going to rebound, I'm still going to pass and score," Weston told Orange & Blue News recently. "Most schools are looking at me to play the two or three, though." Illinois has been hot on the trail. He is looking at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, and perennial power Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH for his final year. "Right now I'm just trying to find out what's best for me," he said. "I don't have a top five or anything yet, but Illinois is definitely up there. " CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Steady. He's another who is kind of a mystery.

Duke has a head start here, but others are definitely in the mix. From Evans: "Bediako’s family and dad live in the midwest. It’s why Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State are so heavily involved. Alabama has invested a whole on him. But, you know, Duke was really the first big time school to offer and I think that reverberates with him somewhat still. Push comes to shove, I think Duke will be pretty hard to beat. “Bediako is someone that there’s been talk about him maybe moving into 2020, and there still is, but it seems he’s pretty comfortable remaining in the 2021 class.” He's an elite shot blocker on defense. On offense ... "He’s a good feel scorer around the bucket," Evans said. "Kind of wants to play facing the basket a little too much. He can make shots to 20-feet, but he’s much more efficient and much more productive from 12-feet and in. Energy guy. Rim runner. Great defensively. "When you talk about someone who is 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11 with a 7-5 wingspan or so, with instincts, timing and a motor, Bediako represents all of that.” He's about to cut his list to 10, and U-M should make the cut. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling slightly. He seems like a long shot.



Warley has close ties to Michigan assistant Phil Martelli and received an offer.. U-M should have a great shot here after virtual visits that have gone ell. "I hadn't seen [Howard] face to face before. I had chatted over the phone a couple times with him, but it was good just to be able to see him visually, put faces with names, see the campus," Warley said. Warley has long said a trustworthy coaching staff, a challenging schedule, a welcoming school community and a challenging academic environment would be high on his list of priorities, and U-M fits the bill. It doesn't hurt, either, that his father and uncle both played with Martelli at St. Joseph, while his uncle coached with him there, as well. "Most of what I heard about him wasn't even related to basketball, but the kind of guy he is," Warley praised. "My uncle said that was why he coached because with him; he knows what type of guy he is." Michigan made the cut to 10, and most believe this is an Oregon vs. Michigan battle. Our recent story: JALEN WARLEY TALKS VIRTUAL VISIT CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Rising slightly, though U-M doesn't generally fare well head to head recruiting against the Ducks.

Michigan offered Akins this winter, but Michigan State is recruiting him hard. He’s a good friend of 2021 MSU pledge and fellow Detroiter Pierre Brooks, and there’s been a lot of chatter that he’ll follow his friend to East Lansing. “MSU is in an awesome spot and could be rather picky for who it pushes for filling its backcourt need,” Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said. “[Chicago area five-star] Max Christie is the better of the two prospects, but that is not said to slight Akins. Rather, it is more about addressing the idea of whether the Spartans want to hold Akins off from committing so it could get a better sense of where Christie sits before his fall commitment.” Michigan is in on Christie, as well. Akins saw U-M handle MSU in person this year, but he wants to bring his mother back to campus once things open back up. However, it appears Akins is leaning toward joining Brooks at MSU, and he didn’t deny he was very interested in that. “I’m taking my time with my recruitment at the moment,” he said in May. “Michigan is still in the mix … we are building up the relationship, [but] Pierre and I have a connection from playing travel ball together, so it could be fun playing with him. But nothing is final right now.” CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling. We believe he ends up at MSU.

Michigan offered the in-state standout and the family likes U-M.. He averaged 22 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 65 percent from floor and 34 percent from the three-point line to help Christian to a 20-2 record. Bufkin has not yet been available to talk about his Michigan offer. Northwestern, DePaul, Rhode Island and TCU are among his other offers. “Getting an offer from your hometown school is big,” Bufkin said when offered by MSU. “But at the end of the day, its another offer and you’ve got to treat them all the same.” Improving his off-hand has been a focal point during Bufkin throughout his junior season at Christian. “I am just trying to use it as much as I can," Bufkin said. "And then always trying improve my feel, during the past two years getting a better feel for the game." He hasn't made himself available for many interviews. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Steady. We don't think U-M leads, but he rarely talks. Some believe he'll head out of state.

Michigan first started recruiting Cleveland back in October, and the relationship has continued to progress. Head coach Juwan Howard offered the standout wing in May and is building the relationship. Cleveland is one of the top scorers in the 2021 class. He averaged 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals a game this season for state-champion Pace Academy. “I can play one through four,” Cleveland said when asked to describe his game. “I feel like I’m a high energy guard and a good leader who can knock down midrange shots. “[Michigan] likes me on the perimeter in space where I’d be able to come off ball screens, create and also play off the ball ... put the ball in my hands.” In short, he can do it all, one of the reasons he’s picked up dozens of offers. Kansas, Missouri, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Stanford, Miami, Maryland, Michigan, Louisville and others are on his short list, and he’s still got plenty of research to do before he narrows it again. He insists he’s wide open. That includes a trip to Michigan after social distancing restrictions are eased. “I talk to coach Howard almost every day, texts and phone calls,” Cleveland said. “He’s a sincere guy, really cares about what’s going on in my life.” Cleveland has elevated his stock with great tournament play recently. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling slightly. He loves U-M, but his list will expand. He's elite.

Christie has had virtual Zoom calls with Villanova, Virginia, Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern. U-M seems to have faced after offering last summer ... his mom went to Northwestern. From Evans: "For my recruitment, I plan to commit before my high school season starts next year," he said. "I plan to go into that without having any of the pressure and that I can just represent the school that I committed to whenever that time comes. I am still taking it slow and the recruiting process is getting towards the end but I am in no rush." Any schools you feel you definitely want to see before doing that? " Most of the schools that have contacted me like Villanova, Virginia, Duke and I still want to keep going to Michigan State, along with Northwestern and Ohio State," he said. Michigan is a long shot here. Many believe this is an MSU vs. Duke battle. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Low and falling. U-M never really made a move here.



Holmgren picked up a Michigan offer several weeks ago and announced it on twitter. He's extremely thin for a seven-footer but he's unbelievably skilled ... he recently trimmed his list to seven and U-M made the cut. From Evans: "I don’t see a commitment soon with Chet Holmgren and believe much will ride on the visits that he takes in the fall. "However, he has already taken official visits to Gonzaga and Ohio State, and has also taken a handful of unofficial visits to Minnesota throughout the years. Those three programs have a lead over Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan and North Carolina. Gonzaga will enroll his good friend and former school and travel teammate, Jalen Suggs, in the fall and while he will likely be gone for the NBA by the time that Holmgren arrives on campus, the connection the Zags have with Holmgren and his circle is as strong as anyone else. Ohio State has also developed strong in-roads with Holmgren, but the family connections that Minnesota boasts are something that no other suitor can match. "Holmgren's mother once worked at the school and his dad played for the Gophers in the 1980s. The best from the area have consistently decided to go elsewhere for college, but if there is a time and place for that to change, this could be the year." CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling slightly. U-M was never thought to have a great shot and it would take a great visit to bust the top three.

A late-bloomer, Watson picked up early offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Maryland, Oregon, UCLA and USC and will likely start getting them from the “bluebloods” soon, Evans said. He broke out as a national-level type of prospect last July at the USA Basketball minicamp and averaged 23.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this year ag Poly. “He is all that a program looks for in a high-level wing-forward,” Evans said. “He possesses great length, ball skills for his size, the ability to play three different positions and he has great character. “However … some programs haven’t had the chance to get a great look at since his emergence.” Watson may also be one of those players that is hurt by the coronavirus travel ban, Evans added, noting he would likely have earned more high-profile offers on the spring AAU circuit. Watson tweeted he was “blessed” to receive a Michigan offer in mid-May after a call with Howard, but the Wolverines are playing from behind a bit. It’s also hard to pull a kid from the West Coast. “I think it’s possible,” Evans said. “But they’d really have to put in some work.” Kentucky is trying hard to get involved, but even their mods think Arizona, UCLA and USC have the best chance of landing him. From Evans: "Peyton doesn't seem to be in much rush with his recruitment for now. I do expect a cut list to be published in the coming weeks. All of the West Coast powers have prioritized him to date including Arizona, Oregon, USC, and UCLA, but he is someone the blue bloods have their eye on. Michigan has given more attention towards him, while Kansas and Virginia are two others worth tracking." CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Still low. We think he'll stay on the West Coast.

Keels has already taken official visits to Ohio State and Virginia, but Michigan is making up ground. Among the perceived leaders for Keels are Villanova and Virginia. He has already taken an official visit to UVA, and also took one to Ohio State in the fall. It is never a smart thing to underestimate the chances of Duke or North Carolina, both of which signed one of Keels' high school teammates last year (Jeremy Roach at Duke, Anthony Harris at UNC). However, if someone like Michigan wants to enter the race, I can see Keels being willing to hear what Juwan Howard and his staff have to say. It might only help their cause further that Keels will have two travel teammates, Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams, that will soon enroll at the Big Ten program. I am not willing to bet against Duke, UNC, Villanova and Virginia, but Michigan could have a chance if it decides to place a priority on him in the coming months and Keels is willing to keep his recruitment open until the fall. Howard is keeping in touch and has made an impression, but Evans said, "If I had to make a prediction ... Keels will either head to Villanova or Virginia." CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling slightly. U-M might be bottom of his top five.

Hardy, a Michigan native, is elite ... and U-M is on his short list. "Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon, Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Texas Tech and Michigan. Those are the ones that have been contacting me the most," he said in a recent interview. "I haven’t taken any [official visits] yet. I think that I am going to take some whenever all this clears up and take some with my brother. "I think that I am going to take one to Michigan. I want to go back to where I am from so, I will definitely take one back there. Also, probably Arizona, Kentucky and Arizona State. My mom still lives [in Michigan], so with her being there, that is why I would think about going there and to play in front of my family because they are all still there, too." He likes what he's seen from head coach Juwan Howard. "He is doing good. He is a player’s coach, and I think a lot of players like him and he wins," he said. "He is going to push you and he is going to help develop you." From Evans: It is still a bit early to judge with the 2021 class, but there is one prospect that many assume is practically done for Kentucky and that is Jaden Hardy. If Hardy were to select any program but Kentucky, it would be one of the bigger surprises in the 2021 cycle. Whenever the Wildcats offered last year, Hardy was put on commitment watch. However, here we are in June and he remains uncommitted. While he has spoken openly about his affection for Kentucky, there are more than enough layers to his recruitment that could end up pushing him elsewhere. A Detroit native that moved to Las Vegas a few years back, Hardy is down to a final 10. He has been a West Coast priority since he began high school. Mick Cronin has made the city of Las Vegas a priority since his hiring at UCLA, while Arizona consistently is involved for the best in its region. Don’t underestimate Oregon, either, which will enroll his brother, Amauri, as a graduate-transfer in the fall. Texas Tech is now a force on the recruiting trail and Michigan, the home-state program, could receive a visit from him in the fall, too. Add it up and there is enough competition for his services that could pull Hardy away from the Wildcats in the end. I ultimately see the five-star siding with UK, but the door is open for another program to win out. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Falling. We think he's Kentucky-bound.

Howard has had zoom calls with Reid and the former teammate of signee Hunter Dickinson's has even thought about reclassifying to 2020. Virginia was thought to be a leader here, but he appears to be wide open. We aren't as bullish on U-M's chances as others ... and we also believe he remains in the 2021 class. From Evans: "As always, Leonard Hamilton will be placing a heavy value on the frontcourt. The Seminoles are in much better spot for Efton Reid than others presume and, if he does not reclassify, Florida State could be one of the final programs standing." But he also said to "keep an eye on Reid" for U-M. CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Steady. He likes Howard, but will he want to compete with Dickinson for time?

Georgia appears to be a strong leader here, while Florida State is also recruiting him hard. Getting him on campus would be the first step for Michigan. He's denied rumors he'll go directly to the G-League. Arizona, USC, Michigan and UW-Milwaukee are involved, but he seems most likely to play at Georgia or FSU. From Evans: "As with any top 10 prospect, Foster is hearing from the very best. Georgia has been perceived as the leader for several months, now which seems fairly accurate. The Bulldogs have already brought him to campus for an official visit, so they are definitely a heavy suitor, but also not the only team in play for Foster. "Instead, a number of programs have continued to pursue him, including Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan. West Coast powers Arizona, UCLA and USC are also involved, but for now it doesn't appear that Foster is close to a commitment. However, do not count out Foster's option to turn pro, whether that means playing overseas in Europe or Australia or becoming a member of the new G League select team." CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Low. U-M is a long shot here.

From Evans: "I am not sure that there is five-star junior that is near his college commitment but one that is worth monitoring is Moussa Diabate, primarily because he has the chance of reclassifying into the 2020 class. "A school list has yet to form with Diabate as more programs are jumping into the picture. Whether it is the in-state Florida program, Memphis, Michigan or even Kentucky, Diabate will be a nationally coveted prospect regardless of the year he chooses to enroll. My guess is, though, that the interest geared towards him this winter and spring ultimately tips Diabate into the 2020 class." CONFIDENCE LEVEL: Long shot