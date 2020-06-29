Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continues to gain traction among 2021 prospects. Days after landing four-star Isaiah Barnes, Howard saw two prospects include U-M on their shortened lists.

Five-star Chet Holmgren has Michigan in his final seven and four-star Matthew Cleveland put the Wolverines among his top five.

Cleveland was "absolutely electrifying" at the recent Starting Five event, Rivals.com's Eric Bossi reported.

"I have seen Cleveland show flashes of brilliance in the past and he's always been an athletic transition finisher. I have never seen him put it together in every aspect of the game like he did on Saturday in some high-level battles while he went for a combined 64 points in two games," Bossi reported.

"Currently ranked No. 25 nationally, Cleveland was hitting shots, getting to the rim and kept the same shot out of a cannon energy all day long in what I'm told was a very hot gym. I only wish I could have seen his performance in person because if the energy came through like that on a live stream, it must have been something else on site."

He could be one of the top two or three shooting guard prospects in the class of 2021 and a top 10-15 player nationally if he continues to play this well, Bossi added.

"Cleveland has a whole heap of high-level offers with Alabama, Auburn, California, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan, Stanford and many others. If I was a coach at a top 10 program who hasn't offered Cleveland yet, I'd be wanting to get a look at his game's from the weekend because he sure looks like he can play anywhere in America," he added.

Cleveland 22.6 points and 8.2 rebounds last season at Pace Academy. His final five: