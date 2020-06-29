Michigan Basketball: U-M Makes The Cut For Two Elite 2021s
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continues to gain traction among 2021 prospects. Days after landing four-star Isaiah Barnes, Howard saw two prospects include U-M on their shortened lists.
Five-star Chet Holmgren has Michigan in his final seven and four-star Matthew Cleveland put the Wolverines among his top five.
Cleveland was "absolutely electrifying" at the recent Starting Five event, Rivals.com's Eric Bossi reported.
"I have seen Cleveland show flashes of brilliance in the past and he's always been an athletic transition finisher. I have never seen him put it together in every aspect of the game like he did on Saturday in some high-level battles while he went for a combined 64 points in two games," Bossi reported.
"Currently ranked No. 25 nationally, Cleveland was hitting shots, getting to the rim and kept the same shot out of a cannon energy all day long in what I'm told was a very hot gym. I only wish I could have seen his performance in person because if the energy came through like that on a live stream, it must have been something else on site."
He could be one of the top two or three shooting guard prospects in the class of 2021 and a top 10-15 player nationally if he continues to play this well, Bossi added.
"Cleveland has a whole heap of high-level offers with Alabama, Auburn, California, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan, Stanford and many others. If I was a coach at a top 10 program who hasn't offered Cleveland yet, I'd be wanting to get a look at his game's from the weekend because he sure looks like he can play anywhere in America," he added.
Cleveland 22.6 points and 8.2 rebounds last season at Pace Academy. His final five:
🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xn7YbQj1u6— Matthew Cleveland (@MCleveland35) June 29, 2020
Holmgren's final seven includes and impressive list of potential suitors. Most believe U-M is a long shot here, and the NBA G-League is very much in play.
Final 7‼️🤟🏼 Thankyou to all the coaches who have recruited me to this point🙏🏼@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/hHWnlSaVIU— chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) June 26, 2020
From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:
“'For the most part, all seven had a lot of similarities with their coaching staffs that I see myself connecting with as a player and as a person and that can also help me in both areas,” Holmgren said. “As well as having a program and system that suits my needs and abilities.'
"The Minnesota native brings tremendous qualities and versatility to the floor. He is one of the rare prospects that consistently make 3-point jumpers but also block a number of shots in any given contest. His combination of length, fluidity, ball skills and production make him one of the best in the sport. Added strength is a must but the upside and continued progressions that he has made throughout his upbringing helps create the potentially number-one prospect nationally.
"Holmgren has not decided on a commitment date and much could ride on whether he could take official visits in the fall. He has already taken an official visit to Gonzaga and OSU, while he has also visited the local Minnesota campus, a program that his father once played at."
