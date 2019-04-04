Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Wolverines Looking At 2019s, Transfers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!One thing about basketball recruiting — it never stops. Needs arise whe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news