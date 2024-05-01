Michigan Basketball releases Big Ten assignments for the 2024-25 season
The Big Ten Conference and Michigan Basketball have released the home and away assignments for the 2024-25 season. Michigan will play a home-and-home series with three teams: Michigan State, Purdue, and Rutgers.
Michigan's home Big Ten opponents are Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington.
Michigan's away Big Ten opponents are Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin.
The Big Ten conference has maintained a 20-game conference schedule, which has been used since 2018-19, with the conference expansion including Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.
