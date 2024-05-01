The Big Ten Conference and Michigan Basketball have released the home and away assignments for the 2024-25 season. Michigan will play a home-and-home series with three teams: Michigan State, Purdue, and Rutgers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbG9uZyB3aXRoIHRoZSBCaWcgVGVuLCBVLU0gcmVsZWFzZWQgdGhl IGFzc2lnbm1lbnRzIGZvciBzaW5nbGUgJmFtcDsgaG9tZS1hbmQtaG9tZSBz ZXJpZXMgZm9yIHRoZSAyMDI0LTI1IHNlYXNvbjxicj48YnI+8J+PoDogSWxs aW5vaXMsIElvd2EsIE1hcnlsYW5kLCBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4sIE9yZWdvbiwg UGVubiBTdGF0ZSwgV2FzaGluZ3Rvbjxicj48YnI+8J+ajDogSW5kaWFuYSwg TWlubmVzb3RhLCBOZWJyYXNrYSwgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSwgVUNMQSwgVVNDLCBX aXNjb25zaW48YnI+PGJyPvCfj6AmYW1wO/Cfmow6IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRl LOKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbXY1N05RWWRMNSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL212NTdOUVlkTDU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4g TWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEB1bWljaGJiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNoYmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODU3MzEy ODQxNDYyMDkyMTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement