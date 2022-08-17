Michigan basketball releases non-conference schedule

Michigan basketball is looking to start its season off hot following a Sweet 16 run in 2022.

It's scheduling season in the world of college hoops, and on Wednesday afternoon, U-M released its 11-game non-conference schedule.

Juwan Howard's Wolverines will play six games at home and five at a neutral site to tip off the new season, beginning with an exhibition game against Ferris State on Nov. 4 at the Crisler Center.

The regular season will begin at home on Nov. 7 when Michigan hosts the defending co-champs of the Horizon League, Purdue Fort Wayne. Following the opener, the Wolverines host nearby Eastern Michigan.

Michigan will then travel to Brooklyn for the Legends Classic from Nov. 16 to 18, which includes a four-team field of U-M, Arizona State, Pitt, and VCU.

After a two-game stretch hosting Ohio (Nov. 20) and Jackson State (Nov. 23), the Wolverines will host Virginia on Nov. 29 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

They will then take international waters to London on Dec. 4, facing off against long-time blue-blood Kentucky.

After returning home on Dec. 17 to take on Lipscomb, U-M will travel to Charlotte, N.C., for a "home-and-home" in consecutive days against North Carolina, who they've faced five times in the last six years, at the Jordan Invitational. The Tar Heels lost to Kansas in the National Championship in April. Florida and Oklahoma will do battle in the event's other featured matchup.

Finally, U-M ends its non-conference schedule with a date at home against in-state Central Michigan.

U-M could face three former Wolverine transfers in its non-conference slate -- Frankie Collins (Arizona State) and VCU's Zeb Jackson and Brandon Johns Jr.

Click here for a complete look at the schedule.

The Wolverines begin practice Monday, Sept. 26.