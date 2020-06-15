Michigan Wolverines basketball appears set to bring in seven new players to the roster for the 2020-21 season. Newcomers Hunter Dickinson, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard and Terrance Williams will all join the squad as freshmen, while Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith brings college basketball experience after four seasons with the Lions. The additions of two more transfer commits — former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown and former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern — have not yet been officially announced by the school. On Monday, Michigan basketball revealed jersey numbers for the five announced newcomers to the team, as well as a number change for junior guard Adrien Nunez. RELATED: The Story Behind Jace Howard's Selfless Act RELATED: ITF Basketball Recruiting EXTRA: U-M Moving On Elites

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is entering his second year on the job. (AP Images)

Dickinson, a 7-2 center out of Hyattsville, (Md.) Dematha Catholic, will wear No. 1 for the Wolverines. He wore the same number during his high school playing days. The most recent Michigan player to sport No. 1 was former wing Charles Matthews from 2016-2019. Jackson, a 6-4 combo guard out of Toledo and then Montverde Academy in Florida, will wear the No. 3. Former Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson wore the number for four seasons from 2016-2020. Before that, it was All-American and National Player of the Year Trey Burke who repped 3. Howard, a 6-7 guard/forward out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School, is set to don No. 10, which is what he wore on the AAU circuit with Mac Irvin Fire. Michigan hasn't had a player wear the number since All-Big Ten point guard Derrick Walton Jr. did from 2013-2017. A 6-7 forward, Williams will sport No. 5 for the Maize and Blue, the number he donned in high school at Washington (DC.) Gonzaga. Nunez previously wore 5 during the last two seasons; the school announced that he would switch to No. 0 following the departure of now-Cincinnati guard David DeJulius, who left the Michigan program earlier this offseason.

The 5-11 Smith will sport No. 12 as a Wolverine, which are the same digits he wore during his first two seasons at Columbia, before switching to No. 21 his last two campaigns (21 is taken by current sophomore Franz Wagner). The most recent Michigan player to wear 12 is Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, when he did so from 2014-2018.