Michigan Basketball Roster Released
Michigan Basketball has posted its official roster for the 2024-25 season.
You can view it here.
Notables
Yale Transfer Danny Wolf is listed as a F/C and will wear the #1. First player since Hunter Dickinson to wear that number.
Freshman L.J. Cason asks that he be called by L.J. instead of Lorenzo. He will wear #2, previously worn by Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers.
Two sons of previous coaches are on the roster. Jace Howard returns and has switched to #7. Howard Eisley Jr. joins the team as a walk on, and will wear #5.
Freshman Phat Phat Brooks is listed with his nickname for first name.The freshman will wear #8.
The other freshman, Justin Pippen will wear #10.
Roster
1 Danny Wolf F/C 7' 0'' 250 Jr. Glenbrook, Ill. / Northfield Mount Hermon (Gill, Mass.)
2 L.J. Cason G 6' 2'' 190 Fr. Lakeland, Fla. / Victory Christian Academy
3 Tre Donaldson G 6' 3'' 195 Jr. Tallahassee, Fla. / Florida State University
4 Nimari Burnett G 6' 5'' 200 Gr. Chicago, Ill. / Prolific Prep (Calif.)
5 Howard Eisley Jr. G 5' 9'' 195 Fr. New York, N.Y. / Archbishop Stepinac HS
7 Jace Howard G 6' 7'' 215 Gr. Miami, Fla. / University School
8 Phat Phat Brooks G 6' 2'' 190 Fr. Grand Rapids, Mich. / Grand Rapids Catholic Center
10 Justin Pippen G 6' 3'' 180 Fr. Chatsworth, Calif. / Sierra Canyon HS
11 Roddy Gayle Jr. G 6' 5'' 205 Jr. Niagara Falls, N.Y. / Lewiston-Porter HS
13 Harrison Hochberg F 6' 6'' 215 So. New York, N.Y. / Cushing Academy (Mass.)
14 Ian Burns G 6' 6'' 205 Sr. Winnetka, Ill. / New Trier HS
15 Rubin Jones G 6' 5'' 190 Gr. Houston, Texas / Jack Years HS
24 Sam Walters F 6' 10'' 200 So. The Villages, Fla. / Villages Charter School
42 Will Tschetter F 6' 8'' 230 R-Sr. Stewartville, Minn. / Stewartville HS
50 Vladislav Goldin C 7' 1'' 250 Gr. Nalchick, Russia / Putnam Science Academy
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram