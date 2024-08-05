You can view it here .

Michigan Basketball has posted its official roster for the 2024-25 season.

Yale Transfer Danny Wolf is listed as a F/C and will wear the #1. First player since Hunter Dickinson to wear that number.

Freshman L.J. Cason asks that he be called by L.J. instead of Lorenzo. He will wear #2, previously worn by Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers.

Two sons of previous coaches are on the roster. Jace Howard returns and has switched to #7. Howard Eisley Jr. joins the team as a walk on, and will wear #5.

Freshman Phat Phat Brooks is listed with his nickname for first name.The freshman will wear #8.

The other freshman, Justin Pippen will wear #10.