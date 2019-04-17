After a third-place finish in the Big Ten in 2019, Michigan’s 2020 conference opponent breakdown was released Wednesday.

For the second straight year, the Big Ten will play 20 conference games including two early conference games — one home, one away — during the Big Ten Football Championship weekend. The remaining 18 games will take place after the New Year.

The Wolverines will again play two games with Michigan State, as part of their protected rivalry game. Additional home-and-home series will be with Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

Michigan’s three home single games will be against Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin, while the away single games are at Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern.

The men’s Big Ten Tournament returns to Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse March 11-15.