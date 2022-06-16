Michigan basketball's 2022 Big Ten opponents announced

Michigan basketball now has a better idea of who it will be facing during the conference slate of games during the 2022-23 season.

The Big Ten announced its conference matchups on Thursday which includes a home-and-home series against Michigan State, as well as an intriguing home-and-home against Wisconsin.

Here's how the conference slate breaks down:

Home only: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue

Away only: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers

Home/Away: Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Tipoff dates and times will be released at a later date.

More information from the Wolverines' press release:

In conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, the University of Michigan men's basketball team announced Thursday (June 16), the breakdown of its conference opponents for the 2023 regular season.

The Wolverines have six of their 20 conference games designated as single games. U-M will have three home games at Crisler Center against Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue as well as three single road games at Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers.

In addition to the Maize and Blue's traditional home-and-home series with intrastate rival Michigan State, U-M will play home-and-home series with Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

After closing with an 11-9 conference record last season, Michigan extended its streak of 10+ conference victories to seven straight seasons and 10 of the last 11. U-M has reached 10+ wins in the Big Ten 36 times. Since the 2011-12 season, the Wolverines have a 131-72 Big Ten record winning three regular season titles (2012, '14, '21) while adding back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles (2017 and 2018).

While the remainder of the Wolverines schedule continues to be assembled, U-M will take part in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn (Nov. 16-17), travel to London to take on Kentucky at the O2 Arena (Dec. 4) and travel with the women's program to participate in the Jumpman Invitational (Dec. 20-21).

The 2023 Big Ten Tournament heads back to Chicago and the United Center (March 8-12), while the NCAA Final Four will be held in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium (April 1-3).

For the fifth time over the last six seasons, every Big Ten team is expected to play a home and away game in early December. All dates, tip times and television designations will be announced later this summer.

---

