The last week, Michigan has been without redshirt junior forward Charles Matthews due to an ankle injury, but the Wolverines have not missed a beat, defeating both Nebraska and Maryland.

In those two victories, Michigan’s offense got back on track after going through a consistent lull in Big Ten play. U-M’s uptick in offensive performance hasn’t just been against poor defensive teams. Maryland is the 25th best defense in the country and Nebraska is the 44th best defense, according to Bart Torvick.

Against those teams, Michigan scored 120.3 and 119.1 points per 100 possessions, which are both more than any offensive performance since playing Northwestern on Jan. 13. Michigan had gone 12 games without getting to the 120 points per 100 possession mark before these two games.