News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 22:19:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Supporting Actors Step Up In Wolverines' Win

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t need to be. Michigan badly needed a win after dropping four straight games, and Nebraska was the perfect huckleberry. U-M’s 79-68 victory minus Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers helped U-M stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble for now …

And given how the season has unfolded, that’s the goal now … that, and perhaps a run in the Big Ten Tournament if the team is intact and healthy. It’s an important one, too, to maintain the culture that’s been established — a year-in, year-out tournament team — and though shorthanded, the Wolverines played hard.

Franz Wagner and Michigan improved to 3-6 in Big Ten play.
Franz Wagner and Michigan improved to 3-6 in Big Ten play. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}