Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Several Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men & More
Michigan is still in search of big men after Donovan Clingan pledged to UConn over Michigan and others and Jalen Duren released a top five that didn't include Michigan.
Tarris Reed was in recently and had a great visit, but was it enough to surpass his leaders? Ohio State appears to be the team to beat here.
That and more in today's column here: Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men & More
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Update On Michigan Big Man Recruiting
RELATED: Updated Michigan Wolverines Basketball Scholarship Chart — Breakdown, Needs
