Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Several Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men & More

Michigan is still in search of big men after Donovan Clingan pledged to UConn over Michigan and others and Jalen Duren released a top five that didn't include Michigan.

Tarris Reed was in recently and had a great visit, but was it enough to surpass his leaders? Ohio State appears to be the team to beat here.

That and more in today's column here: Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men & More

