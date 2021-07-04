 Michigan is still in search of big men after Donovan Clingan pledged to UConn over Michigan and others ...
Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Several Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan is still in search of big men after Donovan Clingan pledged to UConn over Michigan and others and Jalen Duren released a top five that didn't include Michigan.

Tarris Reed was in recently and had a great visit, but was it enough to surpass his leaders? Ohio State appears to be the team to beat here.

That and more in today's column here: Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men & More

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Update On Michigan Big Man Recruiting

RELATED: Updated Michigan Wolverines Basketball Scholarship Chart — Breakdown, Needs

Michigan target Ernest Udeh is one of the fastest risers in his class.
Michigan target Ernest Udeh is one of the fastest risers in his class.
