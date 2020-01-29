Michigan's 79-68 win over Nebraska kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and let's face it ... a loss Tuesday night would have dealt them a serious blow.

First things first — any road win in the Big Ten is a good road win, even against a bottom feeder like Nebraska, and especially without your two best players. For all the talk by some about how bad Eli Brooks has been offensively (at times) — and yes, he's struggled with his shot — he was the catalyst last night. They needed him to play well, and he responded with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead the Wolverines in all categories.