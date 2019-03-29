Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

If you’d have told us before the season this Michigan basketball team would finish 30-7 coming up just short of hanging two more banners and making the Sweet 16 as a No. 2 seed, we’d have told you …

Well … that it’s possible.

This is John Beilein’s team, after all, and the Wolverines had a nucleus coming back that included two of the Big Ten’s best defenders. The program is in good hands, and with captains like junior point guard Zavier Simpson and redshirt junior Charles Matthews demanding excellence, they were going to win a lot of games, including most of the ones they should win.

Matthews will move on but Simpson will be back next year ... but what of other personnel?