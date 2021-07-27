Michigan Basketball To Open Season Nov. 10 Versus Buffalo

While Michigan doesn't have its full non-conference schedule yet, the picture is becoming more and more clear, with several updates having been recently announced.

The season begins Nov. 9, but Michigan will open the campaign Nov. 10 by hosting Buffalo at Crisler Center. This will be the third all-time matchup between the two schools. Michigan has won each of the first two meetings, but the two teams have not met since the 1934-35 season.

Michigan will head to Washington D.C. for a neutral-site matchup with Prairie View A&M, a Texas-based school out of the SWAC.

The team's next schedule game is Nov. 16 against Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, before the Wolverines travel to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts Main Event. There, they will take on UNLV Nov. 19 and either Arizona or Wichita State Nov. 21.

