Michigan Basketball To Open Season Nov. 10 Versus Buffalo
While Michigan doesn't have its full non-conference schedule yet, the picture is becoming more and more clear, with several updates having been recently announced.
The season begins Nov. 9, but Michigan will open the campaign Nov. 10 by hosting Buffalo at Crisler Center. This will be the third all-time matchup between the two schools. Michigan has won each of the first two meetings, but the two teams have not met since the 1934-35 season.
Michigan will head to Washington D.C. for a neutral-site matchup with Prairie View A&M, a Texas-based school out of the SWAC.
The team's next schedule game is Nov. 16 against Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, before the Wolverines travel to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts Main Event. There, they will take on UNLV Nov. 19 and either Arizona or Wichita State Nov. 21.
Michigan is then set to travel to North Carolina Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, before returning to host Kentucky Dec. 4 at Crisler Center.
The Wolverines will play two Big Ten games during mid-December, but those matchups and locations are to be announced. Michigan's next scheduled game is against Southern Utah at home Dec. 18.
"They are a premier program that will be ranked in the preseason top-10 and contend for a national title," Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon said of U-M in a release.
There are also some games where the opponent is known but the date is not. The Wolverines will travel to play UCF, a return game after last year's contest at Crisler. The Maize and Blue will also head to Oregon for a game that was canceled last season.
At the beginning of January, Michigan will re-enter Big Ten play for the remaining 18 conference games.
Michigan Basketball 2021-22 Schedule
Non-Conference
Nov. 10 — Buffalo
Nov. 13 — Prairie View A&M (Washington D.C.)
Nov. 16 — Seton Hall
Nov. 19 — UNLV (Las Vegas)
Nov. 21 — Arizona or Wichita State (Las Vegas)
Dec. 1 — at North Carolina
Dec. 4 — Kentucky
Dec. 18 — Southern Utah
Potential Opponent: Oregon
Big Ten Opponents
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Road: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Road: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
