According to a tweet by CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Michigan will partake in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis pre-conference tournament in the Bahamas, and will be joined by Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Miss.

Sources: North Carolina, Gonzaga, Michigan, Oregon, Iowa State, Seton Hall, Alabama, and Southern Miss will headline the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

It will mark the Wolverines' second-ever trip to the popular Thanksgiving weekend affair, as the team also played there in November of 2015.

The Maize and Blue were blown out by Connecticut in the first game of that season's event, but then rebounded nicely to defeat Charlotte and Texas.

Michigan will participate in the Hall of Fame Tip-off in Uncasville, Conn., this November for the team's annual pre-conference tournament. Their first game will be against George Washington on Nov. 17, and the second will come the following day against either South Carolina or Providence.