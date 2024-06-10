According to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Michigan will take on Wake Forest in the non-conference schedule during the 2024-25 season.

The 2024 version of the game will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina. In 2025, the Demon Deacons will make a return trip to Detroit, Michigan, where the two teams will meet again.

Last season, Wake Forest finished with a 21-14 overall record and an 11-9 mark in the ACC. Michigan, of course, is coming off one of the worst seasons in program history and new head coach Dusty May is leading the charge into the 2024-25 season.

Wake Forest features a star-studded lineup with former highly-rated recruits Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid III.

New Michigan assistant coach and general manager Kyle Church, who is also in charge of shaping up the non-conference schedule — with May's input, of course — is beginning to fill out the Wolverines' 2024-25 slate of games.

Below is a look at how Michigan's non-conference slate is coming along.

- South Carolina*

- Virginia Tech*

- Xavier*

- Miami (OH)

- Arkansas

- Oklahoma

- Wake Forest

* indicates that Michigan will play only two of the three teams in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.