Michigan basketball to take summer overseas trip to Greece, France

The program took to its Twitter account this week to make the news of the trip official.

Michigan basketball will be packing its bags and heading overseas to Greece and France to learn about the culture and also play a little basketball during its time there, too.

The Wolverines will be participating in three exhibition games during the trip with opponents still being determined.

Complete Sports Management, the company the Wolverines are teaming up with during the trip, is a global sports marketing and event agency. It runs the Battle 4 Atlantis in basketball and the Bahamas Bowl in football, as well as helping programs with overseas trips.

