Former Michigan Basketball forward Terrance Williams II is transferring to USC for his final season.

Williams II entered his name into the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal but has elected to return to college for another season and will play at USC under new head coach Eric Musselman, formerly of Arkansas.

Williams II was a contributor in all four seasons for Michigan. He first came off the bench during his freshman season and ultimately became a starter and captain in his senior season last year. Williams started all 31 games last season for the Wolverines.

Williams averaged a career-best 12.4 PPG last season. His 114 games played is tied for 45th most in program history.







