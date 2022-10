According to Maize & Blue Review's Davis Moseley, the Wolverines are currently hosting 2023 forward Alex Toohey on an official visit on Thursday. Toohey is a member of the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

It appears that Michigan isn't done courting international prospects to add to its program.

Embed content not available

Toohey is expected to be in Ann Arbor through Saturday before departing for his trip to Gonzaga.

Toohey has made his mark in the Australian Junior Championships, finishing in fourth place with ACT in the U20 Australian Championship.

He averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists during the tournament.

Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Basketball coverage.