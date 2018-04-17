Ticker
Michigan Basketball Video: Moe Wagner Discusses Decision To Enter NBA Draft

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Pccvwz1k2ix7lu5incyk
Junior forward Moe Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

On Saturday morning, junior forward Moe Wagner announced his decision to sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft.

Today, he shared what it was like going through the decision process, how hard it was saying goodbye to the University, and what his next steps are.

