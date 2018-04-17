Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
On Saturday morning, junior forward Moe Wagner announced his decision to sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft.
Today, he shared what it was like going through the decision process, how hard it was saying goodbye to the University, and what his next steps are.
