It's official ... Moritz Wagner has played his last game in a Michigan basketball uniform.

"I’ve decided to sign with an agent and enter the 2018 NBA draft," Wagner wrote for The Players' Tribune.

"This wasn’t an easy decision for me. I know people always say that, and maybe it sounds like they don’t 100 percent mean it. But I’m telling you guys — the idea of leaving Michigan, of leaving this community, is really tough. This place has really started to feel like home.

"There’s so many things about Michigan that I love, and that I’m going to miss."

Wagner was the Big Ten Tournament MVP and led the Wolverines with 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

"Moe has been a very special young man in his three years at Michigan. Coming to the United States at 18 years old and thriving the way he has is an amazing story," head coach John Beilein said. "He truly embodies what Michigan basketball is all about.

"He is an excellent student athlete who has embraced his education, life on campus and his athletic opportunity since the first day he came to Ann Arbor. His grit, selflessness, energy and fun-loving side was contagious and a significant reason behind our success. That part of his personality will always be a part of Michigan basketball lore."

Wagner also shared team MVP honors with senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman.

"In a way, in the backs of our minds, I do think we always knew what we were capable of," he said of reaching this year's National Title game. "And that right there, I think that’s what I’ll miss the most about Michigan. I know this school means a lot of different things to a lot of different people … and maybe this is going to sound corny. But to me, Michigan will always be this place where, if you work hard enough, and you work together enough — you can become your best self."

He became that and more, Beilein said.

"Moe was committed to proving he could play at a high level every day. His daily desire for excellence, his skill set at that size, bodes well for him as he enters the world of professional basketball. I am confident he has a brilliant future awaiting him," he said.

"We are excited to see what is in store for Moe in the months and years ahead. We wish him nothing but the very best in every way."

Michigan and the NBA

Michigan has 12 former players active in the NBA ...

Active Players (8)• Trey Burke (2012-13), New York Knicks• Jamal Crawford (2000), Minnesota Timberwolves.• Tim Hardaway Jr. (2011-13), New York Knicks• Caris LeVert (2013-16), Brooklyn Nets• Glenn Robinson III (2013-14), Indiana Pacers• Nik Stauskas (2013-14), Brooklyn Nets• Derrick Walton Jr. (2014-17), Miami Heat• D.J. Wilson (2015-17), Milwaukee Bucks

Executives, Coaching Staff (4)• Rob Pelinka (1989-93), General Manager of the Los Angeles Lakers • Mark Hughes (1986-89), Assistant General Manager of the Los Angeles Clippers• Campy Russell (1972-74), Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Alumni Relations• Juwan Howard (1991-94), assistant coach with the Miami Heat

Michigan & the NBA Draft• Michigan has had 58 total players selected in the NBA Draft.• Michigan has had six first-round selections since 2013 and 26 total in program history.• Dating back to 1988, U-M has had 17 of its last 25 players chosen in the first round.

John Beilein & the NBA Draft• Since 2011, John Beilein has had eight players selected in the NBA Draft, with six first round selections and two lottery picks -- Trey Burke (2013, #9 by Utah Jazz) and Nik Stauskas (2014, #8 by Sacramento Kings)

Beilein's Michigan NBA Draft Selections• Darius Morris (2011, #41 by Los Angeles Lakers)• Trey Burke (2013, #9 by Utah Jazz)• Tim Hardaway Jr. (2013, #24 by New York Knicks)• Nik Stauskas (2014, #8 by Sacramento Kings)• Mitch McGary (2014, #21 by Oklahoma City Thunder)• Glenn Robinson III (2014, #40 by Minnesota Timberwolves)• Caris LeVert (2016, #20 by Brooklyn Nets)• D.J. Wilson (2017, #17 by Milwaukee Bucks)