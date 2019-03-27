Ticker
2019-03-27 basketball

Michigan Basketball Video: Wolverines Sweet 16 Practice Clips

Chris Balas
Senior Editor

Michigan prepared Wednesday for its Sweet 16 game with Texas Tech Thursday. Here are some practice clips.

Frosh David DeJulius and Michigan prepare for Texas Tech with a Thursday practice.
