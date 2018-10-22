Ticker
Videos: Beilein, Assistants, Entire Team Speaks At Basketball Media Day

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
P4e8jr5gvf50j0eeyg9i
Michigan fell to Villanova in the National Title last year.
AP Images
Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Head coach John Beilein


Assistant coach DeAndre Haynes


Assistant coach Saddi Washington


Assistant coach Luke Yaklich

Sophomore guard Eli Brooks


Redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis


Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers


Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


Junior point guard Zavier Simpson


Junior center Jon Teske


