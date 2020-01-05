There were times Sunday afternoon it was just too easy, and 87 points is simply way too many.

Many of them — probably most — were set up by MSU senior point guard Cassius Winston, who was simply outstanding in putting up 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting. His ability to score at all three levels combined with his court vision makes him almost impossible to stop, though U-M assistant Saddi Washington admitted he'd go back to the drawing board for Michigan State's return trip to Ann Arbor.

EAST LANSING, MI — Rule No. 1 when playing Michigan State is simple — get back on defense and don't let the Spartans score in transition. U-M failed miserably in that respect in an 87-69 loss in East Lansing, giving up 21 fast break points.

"He’s so good," Washington praised of Winston. "Let’s be real. He’s an elite playmaker. We’ll look at film and continue to figure out some different ways that we can slow him down, because I don’t think you can totally stop a guy like that.

"But there were some times where we’ve just got to do a better job of bothering the ball a bit more, trying to take away his vision, some more contests on his mid-range shots. But ... he’s a good player.”

Michigan missed junior Isaiah Livers, who has led on both ends of the floor. His teammates were hesitant to shoot it — as hard as sophomore Brandon Johns played and as aggressive as he was at times, he still struggles with confidence in his outside shot — and with sophomore Colin Castleton struggling, there's just not much depth.

Senior Jon Teske admitted there were communication breakdowns on the back end, something else Livers would have helped with. But part of it, Washington noted, is just being aware. It's not just about getting back on defense, but also finding the right spots on the floor, cutting off angles. It was too easy, too often for Winston.

Michigan senior Zavier Simpson, meanwhile, struggled on both ends, a victim of an MSU team that knows exactly how to play him. Winston got the better of him for the fourth straight game.

"Cassius is a superb, phenomenal player," Howard said. "He does an excellent job reading whatever defense you throw at him. He’s just [playing at] an elite level. Give him credit."

But they'll be back, Howard said. There's no time to feel sorry for themselves with a home game with Purdue and games at Iowa and Minnesota coming up. All three are capable of scoring, and the Spartans won't be easy to beat in Ann Arbor.

Howard, though, is already anticipating the rematch.

"There’s a little back and forth, but this game, you just have like two heavyweights going at it," Howard said. "And unfortunately, someone has to lose. For us, it just happened, but we get a chance to play them again, in our building. We look forward to it, whenever that time comes.”





