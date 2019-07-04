"It wasn't emotional, but it was exciting," Howard said on an MGoBlue.com feature. "Now I think it's really hit me that I am the head basketball coach at the University of Michigan.. Before I was like, 'has it settled in yet?' And it hadn't. But today, it did."

"We all have our adrenaline pumping. The guys want to get out and impress, and sometimes they want to go 100, 110 miles per hour," Howard said. "What I want to do is just calm them down and let them know it's a process."

The players were eager to impress, but Howard emphasized the importance of becoming a great team rather than individual success, something head coach John Beilein preached during his 12 years.

Several of the Wolverines looked bigger and stronger after staying with strength coach Jon Sanderson in the offseason. Sophomore Colin Castleton was among them.

"We didn't get much time on the court, so we've just got to show him everything we're capable of, what we worked on in the offseason because we stayed here, got better," Castleton said. "Just show him what we learned.

"I want to learn everything from him, especially as a big man ... he's played in the NBA, done everything as far as basketball wise. Learning and grasping, having big ears is a big thing for me."

The focus is on getting connected and learning from one another, Howard said, adding, "collaboration is huge." Guys like junior Isaiah Livers took it to heart.

"Someone told me the best impression in front of someone watching you is your IQ," he said. "I tried to tell everyone to be smart and show how happy you are on the court. Some guys are shy so he really tried to emphasize communication. Everybody should be talking, no matter what we're doing. Just make sure you're being loud and saying something to a teammate."

Livers said the first day couldn't have gone much better.

"We just got done with our first practice, and I'm already excited for our first game," he said. "I know the other guys feel the same way."

NOTES

• Howard said on the Jim Rome Show earlier in the week he loved senior center Jon Teske's possibilities in the post.

"He's another guy who blossomed last season ... he's a great defender," he said. "In my opinion, I think he’s underrated offensively, so it’s my job to help him really tap into this offensive skills and bring it out of him. Encourage him to not only shoot the basketball more, but also play a little bit more towards with his back to the basket because he can shoot and score in their low post. We’re definitely going to lean on him a lot.”

• Assistant Saddi Washington will be someone Howard leans on in the early going when it comes to assessing strengths and weaknesses.

"He’s the brains that keeps it going," he said. "He’s been here the last few years but has a ton of experience coaching, first at Oakland. He did a phenomenal job there. He’s also from this area and knows a lot of people, a lot of talent and has a great eye for talent. "Then his experience on a bench ... he’s proven that he’s one of the young aspiring coaches that will be a head coach someday. It’s my position to help him grow to get to that level."





