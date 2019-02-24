Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

ANN ARBOR — Michigan State beat Michigan, 77-70, for the first time in four tries, and the hot takes were out in full force.

“Michigan hadn't been tested.”

“The Wolverines will get bounced early in the tournament.”

“MSU is head and shoulders the better team.”

For one day, the latter was true … for a good 10 minutes. Unfortunately, it was the 10 that mattered — the final 10, when the Spartans pulled away for a 77-70 win behind an outstanding performance from Cassius Winston.

But better team is the key vernacular here. Much has been made of Nick Ward and Josh Langford’s absence, but the Spartans play great team basketball without them, and they did it again Saturday behind junior point guard Cassius Winston’s outstanding day.