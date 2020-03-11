Livers didn’t play in either of the first two meetings with Rutgers, tomorrow’s Big Ten Tournament, both Michigan victories. He’s one of many who will have to step up his game if the Wolverines are going to make a postseason run.

Livers, the Wolverines’ best shooter, has been slowed by various injuries, most recently a twisted ankle, and he hasn’t been the same since his return. Three of his seven makes came on wide-open looks against Nebraska, a game in which U-M struggled in the first half before pulling away.

The numbers are abysmal, and they tell a story — in the last five games, only two of Michigan’s rotation players are shooting over 30 percent from three-point range. U-M is 2-3 in that stretch, one in which junior Isaiah Livers is only shooting 25 percent (7-for-28) from long range.

"Isaiah’s a big part of our team. I think he fits very well with the group,” head coach Juwan Howard said. “We’re happy to have a healthy Isaiah. I know he’s looking forward to the matchup like his teammates.”



He won’t be asked to carry the load, Howard said, nor will there be any added pressure on him.

“Just be himself. Everything he’s going to display on the floor is going to be within the dynamics of team basketball,” Howard continued. “We’re happy to have him out there playing, and we’re looking forward to it. I know he’s excited about this Big Ten Tournament play.”

Sophomore David DeJulius’ 3-for-6 showing from deep at Maryland moved him to 36.3 percent in his last five games. Senior point guard Zavier Simpson is at 30.3 percent (and an abysmal 8-for-20 from the free throw line), Jon Teske 12.5 percent (1-for-8) and Eli Brooks 25 percent (3-for-12).

Sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. was a big reason the Wolverines handled Rutgers at Madison Square Garden, replacing Livers and playing well, but he’s made only one of his last 10 triples.

Only freshman Franz Wagner has been a consistent bright spot. He’s picked it up to make 41.7 of his triples, 61.5 percent of his shots overall and nine of his 10 free throw attempts.

“Franz is a competitor,” Howard said. “I told you guys that when he first arrived. Franz is a guy who is highly skilled, can play at a high level, is not afraid of the big moments. He had that experience in Europe where he played in big games, played professionally for a few years. Yes, this is totally different where he’s playing on the college level, but I know he’s not going to approach it any differently.”

The moment’s not too big for him, Howard noted, just as it wasn’t for his brother, Moritz. He had some of his best moments in Big Ten Tournament play, and his younger brother watched all of them.

"He has a big brother who I’m sure can share some of his stories on his past experience that will help prepare Franz moving forward,” Howard said. “How Franz is developing and improving game by game all season has gone on throughout the regular season. He improves with his practice habits, always in the gym looking for ways to improve.

“He’s just passionate and loves basketball, so I expect big things. We all expect big things from Franz on Thursday.”

They’ll need more from his supporting cast, however, to pull out a few wins or even make a run in the Big Ten Tournament.