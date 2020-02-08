Michigan hosted some big time visitors in Ann Arbor for Saturday's win over Michigan State, and one left with an offer. The other two high profile visitors —2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler and 2020 Greg Brown — already held offers.

Farmington High's Jaden Akins joined them in being offered, announcing it shortly after Michigan's 77-68 victory over the Spartans.

EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from the University of Michigan thanks to coach Howard, coach Eisley, coach Washington and more for this opportunity!!! #goblue💙💛〽️@JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/vcNSXYanO1 — Jaden Akins (@JadenAkins3) February 8, 2020