Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Offer 2021 Four-Star Jaden Akins
Michigan hosted some big time visitors in Ann Arbor for Saturday's win over Michigan State, and one left with an offer.
The other two high profile visitors —2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler and 2020 Greg Brown — already held offers.
Farmington High's Jaden Akins joined them in being offered, announcing it shortly after Michigan's 77-68 victory over the Spartans.
EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from the University of Michigan thanks to coach Howard, coach Eisley, coach Washington and more for this opportunity!!! #goblue💙💛〽️@JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/vcNSXYanO1— Jaden Akins (@JadenAkins3) February 8, 2020
Akins has been moving up in the rankings and recently scored 26 points against Grand Rapids Christian and No. 63 national prospect Kobe Bufkin. He holds offers from Michigan State, Iowa, and Northwestern. Missouri, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and DePaul and said MSU and Missouri had been recruiting him hardest.
Expect that to change with U-M now in the running.
“I probably hear from Michigan State the most, and Missouri,” Akins said. “I’ve got all of the Big Ten and Georgia Tech talking to me. But I am just going to take it one day at a time.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook