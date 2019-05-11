Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Recruiting 2020 Jabri Abdur-Rahim 'Hardest'
Michigan head coach John Beilein has been watching Jabri Abdur-Rahim for a few years now, realizing the 6-6 wing has the potential to be a superstar in college and at the next level. He's been relentless in his pursuit despite some believe that Abdur-Rahim was destined for one school in particular.
"My uncle [Amir Abdur-Rahim] was at Georgia, left and went to Kennesaw State. A couple days after I played pretty well in Atlanta, so a combination of the two — people not thinking I was going to Georgia anymore so feeling more comfortable recruiting me, then the big time game I had — definitely took my recruiting to another level," Abdur-Rahim_Rahim said.
That 'big time game' was a 41-point outburst against the Texas Titans in Atlanta Nike EYBL Play, followed up by 44 in a win over Mac Irvin Fire. Kansas Bill Self, UConn's Danny Hurley and others reached out, while Illinois and Villanova offered him.
Cal, where his father (Shareef Abdur-Rahim) starred made him a priority, its new staff telling him he could break all his dad's records, while Stanford, Auburn and Georgetown also rang.
Beilein visited him and told him what he's been saying for a few years now — he's one of the top targets on their list.
"I'm taking an official there either end of this month or end or beginning of summer. End of month would be official, but I'm definitely getting a visit set up in the next two weeks," Abdur-Rahim said from Indianapolis EYBL. "But they've definitely made me a priority. They just want me to get on campus and see what it's like, said I fit really, really well in their system.
"John Beilein said he loves me. He's been recruiting me probably hardest of anyone since I was a freshman. I definitely have a good relationship with them. He said he loved the way I play, was at all my games in Atlanta, even the 41. He told me he loves way I shoot the ball, thinks I fit really, really well in that system."
He'd probably fit well in any system, an elite scorer at all three levels. He can shoot it off the bounce, get to the rim and has great range on his three-point shot.The New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game at Blair Academy and continues to improve.
He's looking forward to his Michigan trip.
The NJ @Gatorade POY @jabri404 capped off his EYBL debut with arguably the most impressive @NikeEYB back-to-back game performance (41 & 45 points, respectively) #40BallBri pic.twitter.com/2V0xyRbklD— NJ Basketball (@NJHoopRecruit) April 28, 2019
"Hopefully I'll get a better feel for what they're all about, see some of the campus, players, see them work out and things like that, get acclimated with the coaching staff and get a better overall feel for the school," he said.
Abdur-Rahim plans to cut his list to seven or eight by the end of summer and decide in fall or winter after taking a number of visits, though he has no official decision date set.
Special thanks to TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson for help with this report.
