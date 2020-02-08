ANN ARBOR — Tom Izzo didn’t want to hear it, but it was obvious in Michigan’s 77-68 win over Michigan State Saturday …

Michigan is a much different team with Isaiah Livers on the floor … even a slightly-out-of-shape version of him.

The Wolverines got a huge boost from their junior forward (14 points, four rebounds in 31 minutes) and answered every Spartans run with clutch shots. Livers’ leadership alone provided a spark, senior point guard Zavier Simpson noted, and the spacing on offense and traffic-directing on defense was miles ahead of where it was in U-M’s loss in East Lansing last month.