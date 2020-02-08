News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 17:26:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverines Respond To Howard's Challenge, 'Set The Tone' In Win Over MSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ANN ARBOR — Tom Izzo didn’t want to hear it, but it was obvious in Michigan’s 77-68 win over Michigan State Saturday …

Michigan is a much different team with Isaiah Livers on the floor … even a slightly-out-of-shape version of him.

The Wolverines got a huge boost from their junior forward (14 points, four rebounds in 31 minutes) and answered every Spartans run with clutch shots. Livers’ leadership alone provided a spark, senior point guard Zavier Simpson noted, and the spacing on offense and traffic-directing on defense was miles ahead of where it was in U-M’s loss in East Lansing last month.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers' return sparked Michigan's 77-68 win over Michigan State.
Junior forward Isaiah Livers' return sparked Michigan's 77-68 win over Michigan State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“Listen … how much different would we be with Josh Langford?” MSU head coach Izzo said of his wing (who hasn’t suited up in over a year). “Of course, anybody who’s got one of your two best players out, it’s going to be different. But at the same time, I think today, what we did with other players … Simpson goes 4-for-7 from three, and he hasn’t done that for three weeks. Give him credit. He’s a competitive kid.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}