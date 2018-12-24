Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear! Michigan remains undefeated, one of only five teams in the country without a loss ... and the Wolverines are now No. 2 nationally.



AP Images

U-M moved from No. 4 to No. 2 after handling Air Force, 71-50, Saturday in Ann Arbor. Duke is the new No. 1, moving past U-M and receiving 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State. Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, while No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas received four each.

No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech round out the top 10.

A full breakdown of the new AP Top 25 poll from @jmarshallap. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Tennessee are separated by just a single point in the votes. https://t.co/bCuXSgF2Y8 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 24, 2018