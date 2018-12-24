Michigan Basketball: Wolverines Surge To No. 2 In AP Poll
Michigan remains undefeated, one of only five teams in the country without a loss ... and the Wolverines are now No. 2 nationally.
U-M moved from No. 4 to No. 2 after handling Air Force, 71-50, Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Duke is the new No. 1, moving past U-M and receiving 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State.
Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, while No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas received four each.
No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech round out the top 10.
A full breakdown of the new AP Top 25 poll from @jmarshallap. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Tennessee are separated by just a single point in the votes. https://t.co/bCuXSgF2Y8— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 24, 2018
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
---
