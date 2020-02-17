Wagner notched five points, five rebounds and four assists in a blowout win at Northwestern in addition to playing elite defense, and he scored 16 points with eight rebounds in an 89-65 win over Indiana Sunday in front of his brother, former Michigan favorite Moe Wagner (now with the Washington Wizards).

Michigan freshman Franz Wagner has earned his second straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor. Wagner has been solid defensively all year and has started to pick it up offensively, now averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The crowd went crazy when Moe was introduced on the jumbotron.



“I heard a little bit,” Franz said. "It was great to see that he is still so welcome here. People like him here. It was very cool to see that.”

Wagner made seven of 11 shots in the win. He heard from his brother after making one of two consecutive triples, Moe saying, "It’s about damn time you hit one!”

“At first I didn’t really know who said it,” Franz said with a grin. “But I saw him and chirped something back.

"Obviously, I haven’t seen him too much with his schedule and mine. It was just good to have him here and spend a little time with him.”

He and Derrick Walton Jr. made it to the locker room after the game.

“They just came in, congratulated everybody,” Franz said. “It’s always great to have former players come back that made it to the league. I think it’s good motivation for everybody to see them come back, seeing how connected they still are to this program.”