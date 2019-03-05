The Spartans handled Nebraska at home Tuesday night to keep pace after losing at Indiana Saturday.

Minnesota blew a 12-point lead but rallied late to pull out a 73-69 victory over the Boilermakers. That leaves Purdue, Michigan and MSU atop the Big Ten standings with 15-4 records with one game each to play.

"The odds can be against you, but we've had that before," Beilein said before Michigan beat Maryland 69-62 Sunday. "Who would have said last year when we had two games to go we were going to win at Penn State and Maryland and then go to New York City and end up winning the damn (Big Ten Tournament)? Who knows?

"Absolutely we believe we can still win this. We are a game out of first place. ... We're still competing for a Big Ten championship."

He proved prophetic.

As Beilein often says, they put themselves in position to be in position. Now they're in position, with a chance to atone for a 77-70 loss to Michigan State a week and a half ago.

"That’s a big goal for us ... not the only goal, but it’s a good goal," he said. "If you’re still competing for the Big Ten championship and it's almost March, you’re having a heck of a year."

Michigan redshirt junior Charles Matthews is questionable for the game at MSU with an ankle injury, while MSU is without Josh Langford (foot) and possibly Nick Ward (hand) and Kyle Ahrens (back).