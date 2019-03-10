Michigan finished third in the Big Ten and will face one of three teams Friday in Big Ten Tournament play.

The Wolverines earned the double bye and will play at 9:30 p.m. (EST) in Chicago against either Northwestern, Illinois or Iowa. The No. 14 seed Wildcats (4-16 conference) face No. 11 Illinois (7-13) Wednesday in a first round game. The winner faces Iowa, which is locked in to the six seed, Thursday. The Hawkeyes were 10-9 entering Sunday's game at Nebraska.



Michigan swept Northwestern this year, winning by two in Evanston and blowing the Wildcats out in Ann Arbor. They handled the Illini on the road but lost at Iowa, one of their five setbacks this year (all in Big Ten play).

The Wolverines are the defending Big Ten champion, having won back-to-back tournament titles to earn the league's automatic berth.