Michigan Football failed to cover in its home opener against East Carolina. Still oddsmakers have made Michigan an even bigger favorite in its September 9 contest against UNLV.

Initial lines had Michigan as 35 point favorites but Sunday lines are moving Michigan’s way. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at M-36.5 with an over/under of 58.5.

Michigan started their season with a 30-3 victory over East Carolina while UNLV defeated Bryant 44-14 in the first game of new head coach Barry Odom.

Michigan and UNLV have faced each other only 1 other time. In 2015 the Wolverines beat UNLV 28-7 for Harbaugh’s second career win as head coach at Michigan.