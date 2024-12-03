Michigan big men have career nights, are taking 'huge steps forward'

Michigan's frontcourt of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin were borderline unstoppable during Tuesday night's 67-64 win over Wisconsin. The duo — which has been nicknamed Area 50-1 by the basketball program — combined for 44 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in the three-point win over the 11th-ranked team in the nation.

All other Wolverines combined for 23 points, and it was a quiet night for many of the guards, but Wolf and Goldin dominated with the two-big lineup that has presented Michigan's opponents problems all season long.

Goldin's 24 points were a career high in his 125th career college basketball game. For Wolf, it was his second consecutive 20-point performance.

Area 50-1 was such a problem throughout the night that Wisconsin big man Steven Crowl committed four second-half fouls and fouled out of the game with 3:07 left to go. When Crowl fouled out, the Badgers were clinging onto a one-point lead, but Goldin went on to score Michigan's last six points of the game.

"I think that Vlad did a great job trying to punish him," Wolf said after the game. "And it's always nice when you get (the opponent's) starting five in foul trouble, no matter who the guy is or what team it is. I think down the stretch, we kinda just tried to go to what was working. ... Vlad just did a great job trying to get their bigs in foul trouble."

Goldin dominated Crowl in the second half. The Wisconsin senior didn't score in the second half and committed four fouls in nine minutes of action. Meanwhile, Goldin tallied 17 second-half points on 7-of-9 shooting.

"I missed a lot of wide-open shots, but I'm going to keep saying, 'Thank you' for my team. 'Thank you for believing in me, finding me, giving me looks,'" Goldin said. "When I doubt myself, they don't doubt me, and that gives me so much more confidence to play for those guys."

Tuesday night was far and away the best game the duo has played together as teammates, and although the level of success they had against Wisconsin likely isn't sustainable for the rest of the year, it was a welcomed sight for Wolverine fans.

The two 7-footers spoke on the troubles that the two-big lineup gives opposing teams.

"It all just goes back to our coaches' trust in us," Wolf said. "We definitely had a few rough games collectively, and other guys stepped up for us to help us win. Through all that, our coaches stuck with us, and we've worked at it for the last four or five months. ... That 4-5 ball screen is pretty good, and Vlad was hitting big shots down the stretch, so kudos to him."

"We're still working on how we play," Goldin said. "I feel like we have a fairly new team, but I feel like we make huge steps forward to just play together and learning each other."