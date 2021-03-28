Did you miss any of the Michigan Wolverines' dominant basketball blowout of the Florida State Seminoles today in the Sweet Sixteen? U-M will next play in the Elite Eight Tuesday night against the winner of UCLA/Alabama.

Sophomore guard Franz Wagner got Michigan on the board first today, hitting a short jumper on U-M's first possession to tie the game at 2-2. It was a bit of a sluggish offensive start for both teams though, with the score tied at just 4-4 at the under-16 timeout.

The Wolverines were one-of-four from the field at that point and the Seminoles were two-of-six. Junior forward Brandon Johns scored six of U-M's first nine points when the Maize and Blue's advantage was a narrow 9-8 with 13:28 remaining, when head coach Juwan Howard called a timeout to slow down what was an extremely fast-paced start (at least from a tempo standpoint).

Back-to-back three-pointers from fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith and senior guard Chaundee Brown ensued soon after to put Michigan up 17-8, and that's where the score stood at the under-12 timeout.

The Wolverines were on a nice 8-0 run at that juncture. U-M's lead sat at nine (23-14) at the under-eight break following a lay in from freshman center Hunter Dickinson off a missed shot (from himself).

Florida State's offense had finally heated up at that point though (at least a little bit), having hit its last three shots. The primary aspect that was hindering the Seminoles' offense though was the fact they had already committed nine turnovers.

Michigan grabbed its biggest lead of the half with 4:55 remaining when Dickinson threw down a monstrous slam off a beautiful assist from Wagner, which stretched the Wolverine lead to 27-14.

Florida State was an ice cold 0-of-6 from three-point range at that point. Dickinson was Michigan's leading scorer with seven points, and the Maize and Blue were up 27-16 at the under-four media break.

Johns continued his solid play by draining two free throws with just 1:03 left in the half, and his two points put U-M up 32-19. Michigan's offense finished the half in a bit of a drought though, ending the stanza by only making one of its final seven shots.

U-M's margin was 32-21 at the intermission, and both teams only shot 33 percent for the half.