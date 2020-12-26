Michigan Boasts Top 10 Recruiting Class In 2022
Michigan has moved up the rankings.
The Wolverines raced past Boston College and now sit at No. 7 in the 2022 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge offensive tackle Connor Jones on Christmas Eve.
Jones committed to Michigan over offers from Colorado State, Indiana, New Mexico, Northwestern, Oregon State, Virginia and West Virginia.
Jones took a handful of self-guided visits in the week leading up to his commitment, including a stop in Ann Arbor. It was his first time seeing Michigan, and it's clear he fell in love with the program.
Michigan has recruited well in Colorado, especially along the offensive line. Remember, the Wolverines pulled in freshman offensive lineman Reece Atteberry from the Box State last cycle.
Michigan now has five commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Jones joins Rivals250 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles and three-star tight end Marlin Klein.
Michigan now has a total score of 481. The commitment of Jones awarded Michigan 60 points.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Michigan
4. Maryland
5. Purdue
6. Rutgets
7. Iowa
8. Michigan State
9. Minnesota
T10: Northwestern, Indiana, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin
Michigan is still 150 points behind Oklahoma in the overall rankings, which means there is still work to do to move into the Top 5.
At 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Jones is rated as a 5.5 recruit, per Rivals.com.
Jones is the first offensive line commit in Michigan's 2022 recruiting class
