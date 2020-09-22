Michigan Boasts Top 5 Recruiting Class In 2022
Michigan is off to a hot start in the 2022 recruiting class.
With the commitment of three-star Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee tight end Marlin Klein, the Wolverines now have a Top 5 class for next cycle.
Klein's commitment awarded the Wolverines 90 points, which propelled them past Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame.
Klein picked Michigan over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.
A native of Germany, Klein has only been playing football for three years and is very much an upside prospect. With his success on the field, Klein could be in store for a massive rankings jump.
Klein is the third member of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class, which features RIvals250 prospects Tyler Martin and Alex VanSumeren.
Martin just gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge a couple of weeks ago and is set to fill the WILL spot. A physical, throwback player, Martin is ranked as the No.3 inside linebacker and No. 105 overall prospect nationally.
VanSumeren, who committed to Michigan last December, made a nice jump in the recent rankings after an impressive offseason. The younger brother of Michigan junior Ben VanSumeren, Alex is ranked as the No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 172 overall prospect in the country.
Michigan is ranked behind only Texas, Penn State, LSU and Ohio State in the 2022 team rankings. All hold more commitments than Michigan at this time with the exception of Texas.
Michigan is one of five teams nationally with three commitments in 2022. The Wolverines rank ahead of Notre Dame, Arkansas and Boston College but behind Texas.
