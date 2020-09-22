Michigan is off to a hot start in the 2022 recruiting class. With the commitment of three-star Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee tight end Marlin Klein, the Wolverines now have a Top 5 class for next cycle. Klein's commitment awarded the Wolverines 90 points, which propelled them past Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Klein picked Michigan over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs. A native of Germany, Klein has only been playing football for three years and is very much an upside prospect. With his success on the field, Klein could be in store for a massive rankings jump. Klein is the third member of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class, which features RIvals250 prospects Tyler Martin and Alex VanSumeren.