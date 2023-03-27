Tracy Smith and the Michigan baseball team had a solid week of play. The team went 3-1 overall, and went perfect in Big Ten play with a three-game weekend sweep of Penn State.

Michigan now sits at 12-11 overall on the season and 3-0 in conference play.

Akron, L, 10-11

The week got off to a rough start when Michigan fell to Akron at home, 11-10. The Tuesday afternoon matchup featured plenty of scoring, but the Zips were able to plate one more run than Michigan, despite a fierce comeback from the Wolverines.

Akron got things started in the first inning with a two-run home run off Ahmad Harajli. Michigan struck back in the bottom of the first, though, with an RBI single from Jake Marti.

It was all Zips for the next few innings as Michigan pitchers struggled to figure out the Zips' lineup. All of U-M's first three pitchers gave up at least two runs, and Akron held an 11-5 lead through seven innings.

The Wolverines put together a ferocious comeback attempt, though. In the eighth inning, Michigan loaded the bases and scored two runs off a hit by pitch and a walk.

In the ninth inning, down by four runs, Ted Burton launched a three-run home run to left-center field, but Smith's team couldn't find the game-tying run, and it fell to Akron, 11-10.

Penn State, W, 13-4

For the second time in as many games, Michigan's opponent hit a home run in the top of the first inning. This home run from Penn State came in the form of a solo homer, and U-M was quickly behind.

After one more run from each team, the Nittany Lions held a 2-1 lead before an offensive clinic from Michigan in the fourth inning.

The rally got started with a Joey Velazquez home run to right field. A slew of other hits followed. Tito Flores, Ted Burton and Joe Longo all tallied RBIs as U-M posted eight runs in the home half of the fourth inning.

That was all Michigan needed as Connor O'Halloran's impressive pitching performance helped Michigan coast to the 13-4 win.

Penn State, W, 12-3

Michigan changed things up in the second game of its series with Penn State. The Nittany Lions were retired in order in the top of the first inning, and the Wolverines took a commanding lead in the home half of the opening frame.

Cody Jefferis and Flores both reached on walks to open the game, and hits from Burton, Longo and Velazquez gave the Wolverines a 4-0 lead before the first out was even recorded.

The next three batters were all retired, though, and Michigan's potential game-opening rally was held to just four runs.

Each team scored two more runs prior to the beginning of the sixth inning, and Michigan claimed a 6-2 lead. In the sixth inning, Marti laced a two-RBI single through the ride side, and it was followed up with a three-RBI double to left field from freshman Jonathan Kim.

It was a five-run sixth inning for U-M, and the Wolverines were well on their way to a series victory over the Nittany Lions. Penn State added one run in the eighth inning, but it was all moot as Michigan rolled to a 12-3 victory.

Penn State, W, 3-1

Sunday afternoon's series finale was much lower scoring than its two predecessors. Neither team scored in the first inning as pitchers Noah Rennard (Michigan) and Jaden Henline (Penn State) were solid.

U-M struck first in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI groundout from Kim, followed by a single from Jefferis.

The two runs turned out to be enough. PSU's offense sputtered in the season finale and the combination of Rennard and Jacob Denner on the mound was too much for the Nittany Lions to handle.

Kim notched his second RBI of the game in the eighth inning and Michigan held onto a close 3-1 win.