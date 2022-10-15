Ann Arbor, Mich. -- Michigan football suffocated Penn State inside the Big House on Saturday. The No. 5 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) dominated the No. 10 Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) in a 41-17 blowout win. Despite trailing twice in the game, Michigan nearly doubled Penn State's production, outgaining PSU 563 to 268. Saturday's win makes Jim Harbaugh 4-1 at home against James Franklin-coached Penn State teams. It's U-M's seventh consecutive victory as the Wolverines enter their bye week undefeated with two signature wins, including a road victory at Iowa and now a home win over Penn State. The double-digit victory marks Michigan's first win over a ranked opponent this season, having not played any ranked teams before Week 7. Here are 3 takeaways from U-M's signature victory over Penn State.

Michigan was dominant throughout despite scoreboard

Michigan was losing twice in this game. After jumping to a 13-0 lead, U-M allowed Penn State to force mistakes. After a 62-yard QB keeper from Sean Clifford set up a touchdown to cut the score in half, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy threw a ball into coverage, deflecting off two helmets and into the hands of Curtis Jacobs, who brought it back for a pick-six, giving Penn State the lead. Despite the lead, Penn State was lackluster at best, with only 21 yards of offense outside the big run from Clifford and over 200 yards allowed to Michigan's offense. It would've been a crime if Penn State won this game based on how the first half went. As we know now, the second half went better for the Wolverines on the field and on the scoreboard.

Michigan's run game is beyond elite

Blake Corum is a Hiemsan contender. That was true before the game, and it's true after it, too. But he's not the only one shining in this team's run game. The scheme has been tremendous, and the offensive line had its best day blocking the run all season. But it's time to talk about Donovan Edwards; now, fully healthy, the sophomore is adding to the already elite run game Michigan fields each week. Edwards outgained Corum, running for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the junior, Corum, ran for over 100 yards for the fourth straight game, totaling 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Michigan had more rushing yards (418) than Penn State's total yards (268).

Is Michigan a playoff contender?