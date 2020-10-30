Michigan Can Ensure Michigan State Remains Irrelevant On Recruiting Trail
Michigan and Michigan State are not on the same level.
Michigan is coming off a dominant win over a ranked Minnesota team. Michigan State just lost to a Rutgers team in rebuilding mode. Michigan boasts the No. 6 recruiting class nationally. Michigan State finds itself just inside the Top 50 at No. 48. Michigan is a 24-point favorite this weekend. Michigan State will be lucky if they can keep it from getting out of hand.
For Vegas to set such a high line for a rivalry game with no fans, well, that says a lot about the states of these two programs.
From a pure recruiting standpoint, there has been no threat from Michigan State this cycle. Michigan went into East Lansing, landed the Spartans’ top overall target in Andrel Anthony and handed new MSU head coach Mel Tucker a big, fat L.
The fact that Anthony had a ceremony at East Lansing (Mich.) High celebrating his decision to side with the Wolverines just added insult to injury.
Michigan State thought it was in the mix with Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards. Instead, Michigan State was nowhere to be found when Edwards released his Top 7 last week. And yes, Michigan still appears to be the favorite there.
Penn State and Notre Dame have posed much bigger problems for Michigan on the recruiting trail. Michigan State has been all bark and no bite.
