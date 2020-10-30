Michigan and Michigan State are not on the same level.

Michigan is coming off a dominant win over a ranked Minnesota team. Michigan State just lost to a Rutgers team in rebuilding mode. Michigan boasts the No. 6 recruiting class nationally. Michigan State finds itself just inside the Top 50 at No. 48. Michigan is a 24-point favorite this weekend. Michigan State will be lucky if they can keep it from getting out of hand.

For Vegas to set such a high line for a rivalry game with no fans, well, that says a lot about the states of these two programs.