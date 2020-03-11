The cancellation of the annual event was one of several significant sporting changes the school announced this afternoon, with notable recruiting restrictions also impacting the football program.

The Michigan Wolverines announced today they have canceled their April 18 football spring game due to the coronavirus.

"For the health and safety of all involved, Michigan will not be allowing coaches to conduct off-campus recruiting activities or host recruits on official or unofficial campus visits during this time period," the school revealed today.

Several of Michigan's smaller sporting teams have been heavily impacted as well, though the school made it clear, "There is no recommendation to entirely cancel U-M athletic events.

"All U-M home competitions will be played as scheduled with only student-athletes, coaches, officials, essential personnel and a limit of two family members per participant in attendance.

"Credentialed media and broadcast partners will be accommodated at games and encouraged to utilize social distancing."

The university also revealed today that all third-party competitions scheduled to take place on U-M's campus between now and April 21 have been cancelled, including the annual Big House 5K race on April 19.

Practices for all of Michigan's teams will continue to take place as scheduled, however.

It's also worth noting the Wolverines' men's basketball team is slated to play Rutgers tomorrow at noon in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, with fans being barred from attending any of the event's contests.