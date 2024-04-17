Michigan captain Jacob Truscott returns to Michigan for fifth season
Michigan hockey head coach Brandon Naurato seemed confident after Michigan's season-ending 4-0 loss to Boston College that the Wolverines would return many key players. That did not seem to be the case after Frank Nazar III and Gavin Brindley turned pro, but on Wednesday, Michigan hockey announced captain Jacob Truscott will return for a fifth season.
Truscott has been the ultimate leader for Michigan the past few seasons. He was a captain during the 2023-24 season, and he served as an alternate captain in 2022-23.
He has played in 130 games during his Michigan career and has totaled 54 points — nine goals and 45 assists.
In his four years with the Wolverines, Truscott has finished with a positive plus-minus every season, including a stunning +28 finish in 2021-22.
Truscott joins star forward Rutger McGroarty as players who have announced their return to next year's team.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram