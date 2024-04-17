Michigan hockey head coach Brandon Naurato seemed confident after Michigan's season-ending 4-0 loss to Boston College that the Wolverines would return many key players. That did not seem to be the case after Frank Nazar III and Gavin Brindley turned pro, but on Wednesday, Michigan hockey announced captain Jacob Truscott will return for a fifth season.

Truscott has been the ultimate leader for Michigan the past few seasons. He was a captain during the 2023-24 season, and he served as an alternate captain in 2022-23.

He has played in 130 games during his Michigan career and has totaled 54 points — nine goals and 45 assists.

In his four years with the Wolverines, Truscott has finished with a positive plus-minus every season, including a stunning +28 finish in 2021-22.

Truscott joins star forward Rutger McGroarty as players who have announced their return to next year's team.