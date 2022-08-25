Players from the Michigan football program conducted a vote on Thursday to elect the team captains of the program heading into the season. The tallied votes equated to five members of the program being chosen by their peers in Mazi Smith, Erick All, Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil and Cade McNamara.

Each player was allowed to stand in front of the entire program to deliver a speech about the future and what being a captain meant to him.

Below are what each captain said to the team in their message:

Smith: "We put in a lot of work. Just because the season is here, all that means is that there's more work that needs to be put in. More opportunities to get better. I told them, there's no other group of people I would want to go to war with or want by my side. I love everybody in that room."

All: "I was kind of super nervous but when they announced me, I was kind of shocked. I just pretty much said to the team that I loved them and it's a blessing being here and I look forward to being in this building every day with this team. I told them that we've never been more ready to start a season than we've ever been. People say it's hard to build a culture and do something more than once. We continue to build the culture here and continue getting better as a team, we've gotten better with pretty much everything we want to do. I just kept telling them that I love them."

Bell: "I love the boys and I appreciate them. Just fired up, man. One thing about voting for captains is you're voting for captains because it's toward the end of training camp and the season is here. Explaining to the boys that we're ready to roll and ready to rock. Just love for them."

Sainristil: "At any point during the season, if there are times where things feel like they're shaky, I'm definitely someone I want them to lean on. Not only because they voted me as captain, but I view myself as a true leader of this team. Making sure they understand that I am going to continue to give it my all every single day and I will be there for my teammates."

McNamara: "I just told them the truth. I'm extremely honored to be elected captain. For it to be a player-only vote and for your teammates to recognize you as a leader of the team, there's no greater accomplishment I don't think, especially at this level. My message was how honored I am and the potential, where we are as a team, and how fired up I am for this season. Also, just how blessed I am to be recognized by them and I love them."

