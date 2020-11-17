Michigan CB Commit Ja'Den McBurrows Recaps First Trip To Ann Arbor
Several Michigan commits made their way to Ann Arbor over the weekend despite the ongoing dead period.
While the opportunity to bond with future teammates and take in the campus and Ann Arbor was beneficial for all in attendance, this trip held special meaning for three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows.
After all, this marked his first ever visit to Michigan.
“The visit went great,” McBurrows said. “We got to view everything around campus. We got to bond with our future teammates. Everything went really well. The campus is like its own city. They have their own zip code. It’s crazy. It’s really a college town. It’s cool.”
Along with getting a feel for the campus and city, McBurrows spent extended time with a number of his fellow commits.
