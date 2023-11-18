Michigan Football is part of the college football history books as much as any program in the nation. Today, with a win over Maryland, they made their mark in the record books again by becoming the first program to win 1000 games.
When asked about getting win #1000, Blake Corum said it is good to be part of history.
"It’s a blessing to go down in history," Corum said. "This is part of what we stayed for.”
Michigan took a team photo on the field, with a backdrop of the Michigan fans who made the trip to Maryland, celebrating the historic win.
There was a notable absence with head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended. For someone who has been around the Michigan program at different points throughout his life, it hurt to watch this one from a hotel. As a young ballboy for Michigan, the son of assistant coach Jack Harbaugh. Has an electric young quarterback for the Wolverines, on and off the field. And, of course, now, as the head coach for the program he loves. Acting head coach Sherrone Moore dedicated the win to Harbaugh after the win on the field and then said a change needed to be made to the photo.
“First we need to edit Jim in there.”
Michigan will go for win 1001 next week in Ann Arbor against undefeated Ohio State.