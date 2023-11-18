Michigan Football is part of the college football history books as much as any program in the nation. Today, with a win over Maryland, they made their mark in the record books again by becoming the first program to win 1000 games.

When asked about getting win #1000, Blake Corum said it is good to be part of history. "It’s a blessing to go down in history," Corum said. "This is part of what we stayed for.” Michigan took a team photo on the field, with a backdrop of the Michigan fans who made the trip to Maryland, celebrating the historic win.